Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $88.63

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $71.78. 3,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,077. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,477 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $2,738,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.