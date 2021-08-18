Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Price Target at $6.90

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.