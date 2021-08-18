Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

