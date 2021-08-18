Brokers Offer Predictions for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nissan Motor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSANY. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nissan Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

