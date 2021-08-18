Brokers Offer Predictions for Northland Power Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.95.

Shares of NPI opened at C$41.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$35.34 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a market cap of C$9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

