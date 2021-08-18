Brokers Offer Predictions for PolyPid Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyPid in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.40). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PolyPid’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

PYPD opened at $7.90 on Monday. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.