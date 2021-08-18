Brokers Offer Predictions for Valvoline Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Valvoline by 222.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

