Brokers Set Expectations for Altimmune, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altimmune in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $478.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

