BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,985 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. 45,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

