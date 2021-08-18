BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,770 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 2.2% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 199,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 126,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.51. 20,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,046. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $181.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

