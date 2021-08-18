BTR Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,734.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,564.34. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

