Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.50.

BZLFY opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

