CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $260.02 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.47.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.