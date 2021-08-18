Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,071 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

BSV remained flat at $$82.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

