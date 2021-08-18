Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,548 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter worth $572,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 21,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $449.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.19. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 91.52% and a return on equity of 222.96%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

