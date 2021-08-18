Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,580 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 254,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,079,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

