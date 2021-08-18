Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. iShares US Regional Banks ETF makes up 1.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAT. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.