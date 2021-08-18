Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,891 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

