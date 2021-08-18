Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $221.32. 207,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,869,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.81. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

