Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

