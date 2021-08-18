Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Short Interest Update

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,066,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CDVIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 27,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,442. Cal Dive International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Cal Dive International
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cal Dive International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Dive International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.