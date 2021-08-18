Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $594.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

