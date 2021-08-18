Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.24. 185,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,735. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.76. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.