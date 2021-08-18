Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Increased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 1.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,008 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.2% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after buying an additional 440,350 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.6% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 580,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after buying an additional 430,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 361.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,687,000 after buying an additional 414,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 87,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,323. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

