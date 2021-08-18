Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cancom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.33 ($74.51).

ETR:COK opened at €52.26 ($61.48) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. Cancom has a one year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a one year high of €57.66 ($67.84). The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.06.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

