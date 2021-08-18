Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) were up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 113,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 202,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$30.81 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

