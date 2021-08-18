Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$0.40 price target on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of XLY opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$215.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

