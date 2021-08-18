Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.25. Canoo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

