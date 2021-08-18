CanWel Building Materials Group’s (DBM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.96.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.74.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

