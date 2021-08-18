Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 14,979 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $322,348.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,058. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 233,271 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp stock remained flat at $$24.17 during trading on Wednesday. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,722. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $333.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

