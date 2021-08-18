Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 2,396 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during trading on Wednesday. 2,625,836 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73.

