Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $196.58. 69,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.09. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

