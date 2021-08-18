Capital Management Corp VA Sells 96,614 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,614 shares during the period. InterDigital comprises about 2.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.54% of InterDigital worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in InterDigital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.59. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

