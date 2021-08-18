Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Down 6.1%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $13.00. 9,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 846,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a market cap of $637.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

