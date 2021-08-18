Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.88.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

