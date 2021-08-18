Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CWST opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.68. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

