Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $68.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,241. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,346.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,475 shares of company stock worth $11,509,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

