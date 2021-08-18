Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.77 and last traded at $109.80. Approximately 29,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,818,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.62.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

