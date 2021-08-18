CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CTT shares. lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $564.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

