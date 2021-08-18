Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

