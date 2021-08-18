CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBZ stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

