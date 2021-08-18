CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,881,000 after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.04. 10,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.