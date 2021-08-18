CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,458. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $261.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

