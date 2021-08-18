CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,164. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

