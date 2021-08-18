CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. 146,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.