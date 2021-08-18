CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.34. The stock had a trading volume of 41,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.90. The stock has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

