CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of CDK traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,488. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

