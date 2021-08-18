CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ CDK traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. 15,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.
