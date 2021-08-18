CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. 15,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

