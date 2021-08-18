CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW opened at $196.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.84.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,352 shares of company stock worth $18,484,199 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

