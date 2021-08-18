Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Update

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ APOP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84. Cellect Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

